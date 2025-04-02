Spain's Jerte Valley cherries set to be available in 40 days

More than two million cherry trees in Spain's Jerte Valley have started to bloom, according to the Regulatory Council of the Protected Designation of Origin (D.O.P) Cereza del Jerte.

Once the cherry trees in the Jerte Valley finish blooming, the first cherries will arrive at the market in about 35 to 40 days. The Jerte picotas, a cherry variety grown in the region, are expected around June.

José Antonio Tierno, president of the D.O.P Regulatory Council, said the organization has "good expectations" for the season.

He added that this year’s weather conditions, with abundant rainfall and cooler temperatures, have caused a “slight delay” in blooming compared to previous seasons. However, he pointed out that this situation is “natural and beneficial for the crop, as it contributes to the optimal development of the cherry trees.”

This delay, he explained, “could lead to higher-quality production.”

The D.O.P. Cereza del Jerte expects a production output of between two and three million kilos of cherries and the same amount of Jerte picota cherries, totaling between four and six million kilos of fruit.

“If weather conditions allow, we hope to certify a significant production of cherries and Jerte picotas,” said Tierno.