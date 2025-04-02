Spain's Jerte Valley cherries set to be available in 40 days

More than two million cherry trees in Spain's Jerte Valley have started to bloom, according to the Regulatory Council of the Protected Designation of Origin (D.O.P) Cereza del Jerte.
Once the cherry trees in the Jerte Valley finish blooming, the first cherries will arrive at the market in about 35 to 40 days. The Jerte picotas, a cherry variety grown in the region, are expected around June.
José Antonio Tierno, president of the D.O.P Regulatory Council, said the organization has "good expectations" for the season.
He added that this year’s weather conditions, with abundant rainfall and cooler temperatures, have caused a “slight delay” in blooming compared to previous seasons. However, he pointed out that this situation is “natural and beneficial for the crop, as it contributes to the optimal development of the cherry trees.”
This delay, he explained, “could lead to higher-quality production.”
The D.O.P. Cereza del Jerte expects a production output of between two and three million kilos of cherries and the same amount of Jerte picota cherries, totaling between four and six million kilos of fruit.
“If weather conditions allow, we hope to certify a significant production of cherries and Jerte picotas,” said Tierno.
Photo courtesy of the Regulatory Council of the Protected Designation of Origin (D.O.P) Cereza del Jerte
Cherry Trees in the Jerte Valley
Located in northern Extremadura, the Jerte Valley is a unique enclave with cherry trees cultivated on mountain surfaces.
"The valley’s conditions, with its microclimate and terrain, make our cherries unique," highlighted Tierno.
He also pointed out that "the Jerte picota, a native variety, stands out for its exceptional quality."
According to the D.O.P., the natural cultivation and traditional harvesting methods enhance the cherries' natural flavor properties and ensure they reach the markets at their peak ripeness.
New Varieties Under the Designation
Recently, the Regulatory Council of the Protected Designation of Origin (D.O.P.) “Cereza del Jerte” announced that it would certify three new cherry varieties this season: Van, Lapins, and Burlat.
With these certifications, the designation will add up to 10 or 12 million more kilos of cherries. Additionally, certified products will be available on the market throughout the entire harvest season.
"These new varieties complement the Jerte picota, which will continue to be our emblem and our flagship because it is a unique variety of the Jerte Valley," stated José Antonio Tierno, president of the designation.
Introducing the Van, Lapins, and Burlat cherry varieties will help extend production. Until last season, the D.O.P. Jerte picota cherry market ran from mid-May to mid-June.
The new varieties will allow for the season to be extended from April to August.
Subscribe to our newsletter