April 02 , 2025
Verna lemon season kicks off

Verna lemon season is underway and we can expect plenty of stock. Ailimpo, the Spanish Lemon and Grapefruit Interbranch Organization, projects an output of more than 300,000 tons of excellent-quality lemons this season, a guaranteed supply until June. 

Verna lemons originated and are only grown in Spain, originally from Murcia and Alicante and also grown in Andalusia. The organization calls them "an autochthonous Spanish variety and unique in the world, which gives it a very special character."

The fact the variety is grown locally guarantees that all of the fresh supply goes from the tree to the supermarket in less than 48-72 hours. 

The attributes of the lemon are similar to those of the Fino variety, the most widespread type around Europe. However, the Verna variety is less acidic, its skin is thicker and a more intense yellow, and there are only three to four seeds per fruit.

