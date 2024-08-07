Spanish Agriculture Association forecasts a decrease in lemons

The Spanish agricultural association ASAJA-Murcia estimates that there will be a decrease in both Fino and Verna lemon production. The organization estimates Fino lemons will see a 20% drop and Verna varieties of up to 30%.

The association obtained the data by surveying production fields in the region. The majority of the farmers confirmed a reduction in harvest, mainly driven by climatic adversities, poor irrigation quality, pests and diseases, and reduced crop management due to a lack of profitability in the previous campaign.

According to the report, the 2023-24 campaign was disastrous for farmers. Prices dropped far below production costs, averaging between 3 and 9 cents per kilogram for lemons destined for the export market.

On the other hand, the association "forecasts a return to normality" in the next campaign. "From ASAJA's perspective, after the 30% reduction we will return to a balance that allows us to meet the entire fresh market demand and ensure that field prices are above production costs," the Association stated.

"It must be taken into account that, of the expected production, between 30 to 40% will not be suitable for export due to issues caused by pests, which cannot be adequately treated due to the lack of authorized phytosanitary products," they added.

The Association called on commercial operators, exporting companies, cooperatives, and processing industries for proper management of the upcoming lemon campaign. They also urged distributors and supermarkets to cover the real costs of farming to their suppliers, and not to take excessive commercial margins at the expense of those before them in the value chain.

ASAJA also predicts a 10% reduction in oranges and mandarin production compared to the previous campaign, and a 5% decrease in grapefruits.