Global certified organic agricultural market projected to reach $24 billion by 2032

According to report Certified Organic Agricultural Inputs Market Size, Share, Forecast & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Biocontrols, Co-formulants), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Application Method, Crop Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2032, by Meticulous Research the organic global market is poised to grow at a robust CAGR of 15.2% from 2025 to 2032 and reach $24 billion market value by 2032.

Key drivers are the growing consumer preferences for pesticide-free, organic food products, environmental concerns about soil degradation, and global governments' increasing support for organic farming.

Also, according to the report, there's been an expansion of certified organic farmland. According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL) and IFOAM – Organics International, certified organic farmland is increasing at an annual rate of 7.2%, currently spanning over 74.9 million hectares worldwide. AgFunder's AgriFoodTech Investment Report shows growth in strategic partnerships within the organic agricultural inputs sector as well.

This expansion is fueling the adoption of organic inputs such as biostimulants, biofertilizers, and biocontrol agents, which enhance crop productivity without harmful chemicals.

Europe is projected to lead the global certified organic agricultural inputs market due to stringent regulatory frameworks and high consumer demand. Organic farmland in Europe expanded by 5.7% in 2023 alone, according to Eurostat's Agricultural Statistics report.

As for the fastest-growing region, Asia-Pacific sits top of the list. China and India governments are allocating $750 million and $420 million, respectively, to support organic farming development since 2022.

The U.S. and Canada, the research says are seeing growth due to increasing organic food consumption and government incentives, such as USDA's Organic Transition Initiative. The region remains a hub for innovation in organic biocontrols and biostimulants.

The report states that Brazil and Mexico are key players, benefiting from favorable climatic conditions and export opportunities. Organic farming in the region is gaining traction due to rising consumer awareness and sustainable farming practices.

Organic farming is a growing market in the Middle East and Africa as well, fueled by increasing agricultural sustainability initiatives and efforts to combat desertification through organic soil treatments. South Africa and the UAE are leading organic input adoption.