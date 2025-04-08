Peru’s ProHass reaffirms commitment to quality and promotion

The Peruvian Association of Hass Avocado Producers and Exporters (ProHass) has issued a statement following the U.S.’s 10% baseline tariff announcement. The association reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Hass avocados by strengthening its global presence through strategic alliances and investments in marketing.

In a statement published on its LinkedIn account, the organization explained that one of its primary efforts is channeled through the World Avocado Organization (WAO), which is responsible for avocado promotion in Europe, and the Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC), which promotes avocado consumption in the United States.

Peruvian Hass avocado in the world

Peru has solidified its standing as the second-largest producer and exporter of Hass avocados globally, with over 77,000 hectares cultivated. Europe is the leading market for exports, accounting for 57%, followed by the United States (17%), Chile (10%), and China (7%), with other markets collectively making up the remaining 9%.

Following three years of adverse weather conditions, projections for the 2025 season appear optimistic, with an estimated growth of 37%. This marks a significant recovery, especially considering that last year experienced a 10% decrease compared to 2023, which only grew by 1% compared to 2022.

In addition to boosting exports, domestic consumption of Hass avocados in Peru is steadily increasing. More Peruvians are incorporating this fruit into their diets, drawn by its high nutritional value and versatility in local cuisine. To further promote this trend, ProHass will launch a national campaign to highlight the nutritional benefits and culinary versatility of Hass avocados.

In light of the sector's growth, ProHass has called for strategic and coordinated planning throughout the production and export chain. Optimizing product quality is essential in this context. The organization urged all producers and exporters to ensure that the fruit meets the required quality standards, including a minimum dry matter content of 22%, which is crucial for ensuring adequate ripening, flavor, and acceptance by consumers.

