California avocado supply sees 45% shipment increase

Avobook's week 14 report shows significant growth in California's volume and market share in the United States.

Moreover, there is a general decrease in prices in the U.S. market, especially for smaller sizes.

In general, week 14 registered notable movements in the main markets, with the United States and Europe showing significant increases in the volume of shipments received. At the same time, China has maintained a more stable trend.

In Europe, Peru remains the primary origin, while prices show stability in Spain, in contrast to the increases seen in Rotterdam.

In a specific analysis of Peru, Avobook details that the Inca country continues to increase its export volume, exceeding the levels of the same week in the previous year, with Europe as the leading destination. There are also prospects for variation in the coming weeks due to climatic factors.

Regarding the Asian giant, China, there has been a slight decrease in volume compared to the previous week; however, the figures remain well above last year's levels, with prices remaining stable.

Check out Avobook's full report for week 14 here.

