Warm weather boosts commercial volumes of UK strawberries

After nearly three weeks of sunshine, the first commercial quantities of British-grown strawberries for 2025 have been harvested. The fruit is expected to begin arriving at Tesco stores in time for Easter.

The strawberries, currently being picked, are produced by The Summer Berry Company, located in Colworth, near Chichester, West Sussex. The recent warm weather has contributed to the production of approximately 440,000 pounds of strawberries. This is around 110,000 pounds more than the same period last year. This amount represents an estimated 1,100,000 punnets of strawberries that will be distributed to Tesco stores in East and West Sussex and possibly neighboring counties.

Callum Baker, a berry buyer for Tesco, commented on the significance of the spring strawberries, stating that their arrival marks the start of the UK fruit season. He noted that British-grown strawberries are often regarded highly due to the country's favorable climate for fruit production.

Baker explained that the fruit ripened in sunny conditions tends to be sweeter because sunlight boosts their natural sugars, while drier weather enhances their flavor and texture.

The strawberry varieties being offered include Malling Centenary and Fandango, selected for their quality and flavor characteristics. Both varieties display vivid colors and produce large berries with a pleasing texture.

Last year, The Summer Berry Company, in collaboration with another grower, Wicks Farm, made headlines as the first UK growers to produce strawberries commercially throughout the entire year. For the Christmas season, they set a record by producing 84,000 pounds of strawberries, reflecting a 40% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The Summer Berry Company has expressed optimism about the upcoming growing season, attributing the quality of their strawberry production to favorable weather conditions and innovative cultivation practices. The climate during the English spring and summer, characterized by moderate temperatures and a mix of warm days and cool nights, is considered ideal for strawberry cultivation.

The 14-ounce punnets of UK-grown strawberries will be priced at approximately $3.10 each.

