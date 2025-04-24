Fresh Del Monte launches ultra premium banana in Europe

Fresh Del Monte launched the Del Monte Honeyglow banana in the European market, a fruit qualified as ultra premium by the company, developed to offer an exceptional taste experience.

The introduction of this banana to Europe follows the path of the Honeyglow pineapple.

The company emphasized that the launch of Honeyglow bananas reinforces its commitment to quality and innovation in fresh produce.

Honeyglow banana

The fruit originates from exclusive plantations in Ecuador, situated in rich volcanic soil.

The bananas are hand-picked at optimum ripeness to ensure optimal sweetness and flavor at the point of consumption in Europe.

The product will be available in limited quantities from the end of April.

It will be packaged in gold and black boxes and sold in selected retailers, greengrocers, and wholesale markets in major European countries.

Each shipment will be delivered in extra-large boxes with a minimum net weight of 19 kilograms, ensuring optimal freshness and a constant supply for high-demand outlets.

“All reports show a very strong increase in demand for fresh bananas in our region and a growing trend towards premium fruits,” commented Thierry Montange, senior marketing director, Del Monte Europe-Africa.

“We are delighted to offer the new Del Monte Honeyglow banana,” he said, adding that the fruit offers a unique visual and taste experience to premium fruit lovers across Europe.

Another exclusive product that Fresh Del Monte launched in Europe in 2025 was the Rubyglow pineapple, which features a distinctive red exterior and bright yellow flesh, with a sweet taste similar to the Del Monte Gold Extra Sweet pineapple.

Rubyglow was first launched in China in January 2024, resulting in a long waiting list for access to it worldwide. Then, in May of the same year, it arrived in North America.

“This exclusive Del Monte pineapple consolidates our global leadership position in the pineapple market,” Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, president and CEO of Fresh Del Monte, said at the time.

Grown in Costa Rica, Rubyglow has been developed for over 15 years and holds a registered plant patent in the United States.

It is a cross between a traditional pineapple and a purple pineapple that is not usually edible, resulting in a hybrid fruit produced using conventional techniques.