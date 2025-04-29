Nature's Miracle Holding, a leader in vertical farming technology and controlled environment agriculture, has announced plans to purchase five electric trucks from ZO Motors North America and convert them into mobile vertical farming units where microgreens and herbs will be grown.

The Mobile Vertical Farm initiative is set to launch in the Los Angeles market in the second quarter of 2025. Each truck will be fully electric, with an 11,000-pound payload and a cargo area roughly the size of a 20-foot container.

The purchase is expected to be finalized by Q2 2025 and will be financed through the State of California’s electric vehicle rebate program. Nature’s Miracle plans to scale the project and expects to acquire up to 100 of these electric vehicles by the end of 2025.

To create the mobile farms, the company will install hydroponic growing equipment inside the trucks.

In addition to utilizing electric vehicle technology and reducing water usage by up to 90%, the company said the initiative could deliver a significant benefit to consumers. “These Mobile Vertical Farm can bring fresh and affordable supply of vegetables to consumers and businesses at their doorsteps,” the company stated.

Tie “James” Li, chairman and CEO of Nature’s Miracle, expressed enthusiasm about the project and the partnership with ZO Motors.

"The Mobile E-Farm truck can revolutionize the way consumers and businesses obtain fresh and affordable supply of fruits and vegetables in their community," Li said. "We are also proud to utilize the environmentally friendly EV and hydroponic technologies to produce and deliver the fresh micro green products in Southern California."