Protocol signed to open Chinese market to mainland Australian apples

Australia has reached a significant milestone with the signing of a new agreement that will allow apples grown on the mainland to be exported to China for the first time.

While the state of Tasmania already exports apples to China, the new protocol expands market access to the rest of the country. Exports are expected to commence in the 2026 season, following several years of positive dialogue and engagement between the two nations.

The agreement was signed in Canberra between Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and China’s General Administration of Customs.

For Apple and Pear Australia Ltd. (APAL), gaining access to the Chinese market presents a major opportunity for the country’s apple growers, particularly in light of China's strong demand for premium imported fruit.

Chinese consumers have a well-established preference for branded, high-quality fruit with exceptional freshness and flavor—attributes that align with Australia’s reputation for producing superior apples.

APAL noted that the new agreement builds on an established foundation, as Tasmania already exports apples to China under stringent protocols, including cold treatment for fruit fly management. The island state is officially recognized as free of the fruit fly pest.

“Market access for mainland Australian apples in China is a significant milestone that will provide Australian growers with a valuable opportunity to expand beyond the domestic market and establish a presence in one of the world's most lucrative fresh produce markets,” said Philip Turnbull, CEO of APAL.

The executive explained that the Australian apple industry has traditionally focused on the domestic market. Still, changing supply and demand dynamics, coupled with increasing competition in the snacking category, make developing strong export avenues more critical than ever.

"Access to China offers Australian growers an exciting opportunity to showcase the quality, crispness, and flavor of our apples to a whole new audience," he said.

This new export avenue to the Chinese market represents a considerable opportunity for mainland apples, as Australian apple exports currently account for less than 1% of domestic fresh apple production.