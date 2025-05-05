Brazilian citrus to make Indian market debut

Brazilian citrus has achieved another significant milestone, as the sector has officially been granted access to the Indian market, industry association Abrafrutas reported.

The agreement formalizes the opening of India to Tahiti lime, Sicilian lemon, sweet orange, mandarin and similar varieties.

This announcement marks a strategic achievement for the sector, resulting from collaborative efforts between Abrafrutas, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE). The goal is to expand the presence of Brazilian agriculture in high-value markets and strengthen the global competitiveness of Brazilian products.

The opening of the Indian market provides access to one of the most promising regions in Asia, with more than 1.4 billion consumers and considerable growth potential for citrus exports.

Brazil is among the world’s largest citrus producers, with a focus on lemons, primarily cultivated in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Bahia. Domestic lemon production has been consolidated with high standards of quality, traceability and sustainability, contributing directly to its acceptance in international markets.

“The opening of the Indian market to Brazilian citrus is another victory for agro-commercial diplomacy and a great opportunity for the fruit sector. India has enormous consumption potential, and with this new access, we are not only expanding the destinations for our exports but also enhancing the recognition of the quality of our products,” Abrafrutas Director Luiz Eduardo Raffaelli said.

In 2024, Brazil previously secured access for its avocados in India. That move strengthened confidence in trade relations between the two countries and paved the way for new negotiations, including the recent opening of the citrus market.

