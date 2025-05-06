As part of the Cinco de Mayo celebration, a date that has gained significant relevance in the United States as a symbol of Mexican cultural pride, Mexican Avocado Packers and Exporters Association APEAM A.C. has announced the shipment of 96,379 tons of Mexican avocados to the U.S. market.

Cinco de Mayo and the Super Bowl represent one of the peak avocado consumption periods in the United States. Avocados are especially consumed in dishes such as guacamole, which is already part of these celebrations' culinary identity.

The growing demand during this date presents an opportunity to strengthen the presence of Mexican avocados and endorse their quality, flavor, and freshness in one of the world's most demanding markets.

This dynamic positions Mexican fruit as an emblem of the country's pride and cultural heritage and represents a significant economic benefit for thousands of producing, packing, and farming families in Michoacán and Jalisco, generating jobs and boosting regional development.

Road to Sustainability

Every avocado that reaches the U.S. carries a story of effort, pride, and responsibility. That is why APEAM, together with Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the Avo Institute, and the Mexican Hass Avocado Importer Association (MHAIA), have joined forces to mark the Road to Sustainability for the future, which promotes sustainable agricultural practices, environmental protection, and the well-being of communities.

With this, the association reaffirms its commitment to a fairer, greener and more prosperous future for all actors in the avocado chain.

With a new strategic vision, the 'Road to Sustainability' will guide the avocado industry's ambition and commitment to sustainability and quality, from the Mexican orchards to the consumers' table, while achieving zero net deforestation, well-being and prosperity in Mexico's avocado landscape.

During Cinco de Mayo in 2024, avocado unit sales reached 59.8 million.

Related article: Avocados From Mexico gears up for Cinco de Mayo with new campaign