Unitec, a company that follows the ripe times... of fruit

UNITEC is an international group specializing in designing and manufacturing innovative solutions for handling, sorting, quality selection, and packing fruit and vegetables.

What sets it apart on the market is its know-how, which has been built up over more than 100 years. This wealth of experience has not only made UNITEC a leader in innovation in the fruit and vegetable sector but has also allowed the company to export the value of Made in Italy to the world's major markets, helping to strengthen Italy's image as a leader in mechatronics, automation, and robotics applied to the agro-industry.

UNITEC continues to invest in research, development, and sustainability, offering its customers tailor-made technological solutions capable of meeting the challenges of the global market with efficiency, reliability, and vision.

Macfrut 2025 is the opportunity for UNITEC to present its innovations in technology, but above all, to strengthen the link with the market and help the global fruit and vegetable industry become increasingly competitive, both in distribution channels and in surprising consumers with products always in line with their taste expectations and with the needs of the different markets, including international ones.

Thanks to patented and customized technologies for each stage of the production process, UNITEC improves the efficiency and profitability of thousands of fruit and vegetable plants in more than 65 countries worldwide. Its solutions are adapted to all types of fruits and vegetables, responding to the challenges of a continuously evolving market.

Every day it innovates, simplifies, and optimizes, because behind every fruit is a technology that makes the difference. The figures speak for themselves: more than 400 billion fruits are sorted yearly by UNITEC technologies, and approximately 50 fruits are sorted yearly for every person in the world. Approximately 12% of sorted fruits do not meet fresh market standards.

Thanks to UNITEC and Unisorting brand technologies, these fruits can be used for other purposes, reducing waste and scrap. Forty-eight billion fruits are revalued every year.

With Cherry Vision's patented solutions, wasting some 20 billion cherries annually on five continents is avoided. This is twice the amount of cherries exported by the United States in one year. Every year, 19 billion blueberries are saved from waste: the equivalent of 5,000 full containers. In addition, approximately 2 billion apples a year are reduced: with the apples “saved” from food waste, you could go around the world 4 times.

All UNITEC solutions are entirely manufactured in Italy and developed to provide continuous answers to the entire process cycle of fruit and vegetable products: from mechanical design to the production of advanced automation systems, robotics, traceability, and internal and external quality sorting through high-definition vision, with the use of AI in all sorting processes.

A technology that looks inward

The unique UNI TRACER software package, entirely designed by UNITEC, allows to record and manage the traceability of the different batches during the whole process.

UNITEC plants equipped with UNIQ and VISION systems allow for reliable sorting of internal and external quality while fully safeguarding the integrity of each fruit. This is a concrete response to the growing need of end consumers to combine “nice” with “good.”

Together with the company in all phases

UNITEC technology takes care of the fruit from post-harvest to palletizing through the action of different machines with combined and sequential technology.

From the boxes arriving from the field to feeding the lines, extremely delicate processes are used to preserve the quality of the fruit, and the entire process is totally traceable.

UNITEC solutions are 100% ‘Made in Italy’, manufactured in-house, and cover the entire process cycle of fruit and vegetable products: from the project definition to the realization of mechatronic, electronic, and software components, automation systems, robotics, traceability, and external and internal quality sorting, with high-definition vision systems.

The UNITEC Group is organized in operational units to follow closely all the main phases of the production chain, up to after-sales, with a professional and efficient assistance service. Customer proximity translates into structured assistance with a network of 20 operational sites in the most critical countries in the fruit and vegetable sector (Washington, California and Oregon in the United States, France, Spain, Chile, Argentina, South Africa, Turkey, Australia and Canada) and a commercial structure that allows the UNITEC Group to connect with the individual needs of Customers in the more than 65 countries in which it operates.

UNITEC at Macfrut 2025

At Macfrut 2025, UNITEC will present its most advanced solutions for the grading of oranges, tomatoes and cherry tomatoes, with technologies designed to meet the needs of the Large Organized Distribution (GDO) and, above all, the expectations of end consumers.

Throughout the fair, at the UNITEC stand, there will be an interactive testing area dedicated to tomatoes. This will allow visitors to assess public preferences in relation to the different Brix degrees, a key parameter for defining the level of sweetness and the perception of flavor.

Also, in the field of blueberries, UNITEC continues to innovate to provide concrete answers to fruit and vegetable plants around the world.

At Macfrut, the group will also be a partner in the Berry Area. In addition to the external quality grading, it presents the flavor selection, which is made possible today thanks to the UNIQ Blueberry solution, which was entirely designed and developed within the Company.