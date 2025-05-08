Born Farms achieves new milestone, solidifying commitment to regenerative farming

Press release

A year and a half ago, Unispice launched Born Farms, a bold initiative rooted in the belief that everything starts at the source. Through Born, the company integrates technology and nature to create a food system that is predictable, transparent, and designed to nourish both people and the planet.

Born’s regenerative agriculture methods focus on Revitalizing Soil Health, Enhancing Biodiversity, and improving long-term productivity. Born Farms by Unispice has announced that it achieved a perfect score in its recent Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF) audit, a globally recognized certification for sustainable agriculture.

This milestone solidifies Natus Farms’ commitment to regenerative practices beyond compliance by setting a new benchmark for responsible farming in Guatemala and across the fresh produce industry. “Our Team has worked very hard to ensure that Born Farms was operating in full compliance with LEAF”, said Christopher Safieh, VP Unispice, “because this is part of our culture as a company.”

The LEAF certification aligns with Born’s mission to regenerate, not exploit — a philosophy becoming increasingly essential to buyers, retailers, and end consumers alike. LEAF promotes Integrated Farm Management (IFM) and assesses farms on practices that include soil health, biodiversity, water and energy use, crop nutrition, pollution control, and community engagement. A perfect score across all categories — a rare and notable achievement — places Natus Farms in a select group of global leaders in sustainable farming.

This achievement delivers more than sustainability for produce professionals in the U.S. and Canada—it offers supply chain security, freshness, and peace of mind. With full LEAF certification, buyers can ensure compliance with key retail and foodservice sourcing standards, reduce the risk of shrinkage or customer rejection, and know they will receive produce grown with precision, responsibility, and traceability.

Natus Foods, the U.S. and Canada sales arm of Unispice, offers customizable solutions and cold storage facilities in Miami, FL, and McAllen, TX to support timely distribution.