Record turnover Royal HZPC Group

Press release

Potato breeder and seed potato trading company Royal HZPC Group expects a very strong result for the 2024/2025 financial year. The company is expected to surpass the €500 million global turnover mark, and total tonnage worldwide is projected to exceed the 1 million tonne mark. Record sales are anticipated to be accompanied by sharply higher results and high payout prices to growers.

Royal HZPC Group remains focused on connecting and growing with its customers and growers, so it is implementing a few organizational changes.

Milestones

Driven by strong demand for high-quality, resilient potato varieties, Royal HZPC Group is witnessing positive sales and price development in all key markets. CEO Hans Huistra explains: “We expect our turnover to increase to over €500 million, a clear growth compared to 2023/2024. Additionally, we will achieve a higher gross margin, substantially increased earnings, and be able to offer high payout prices to our growers. These are all milestones we can be proud of.” Most of the growth is due to the protected varieties. “We consciously invest in our Research & Development to bring increasingly better varieties to the market. It is great that this leads to profit and sales growth across almost all markets. Growth comes from both the physical seed potato business and continued growth in licence volumes.”

Connection and growth

Starting 1 July 2025, Royal HZPC Group is implementing a few changes to strengthen collaboration with its growers and customers further. “We have made adjustments within the leadership structure of Royal HZPC Group,” explains Hans Huistra. “These changes allow us to be closer to our growers and customers, expand acreage, and develop better potato varieties for various climatic conditions worldwide. This forms a solid foundation for even better performance and further growth.”

Within Royal HZPC Group's leadership team, Peter Ton will take over leadership of the Europe, Middle East, and North Africa region from 1 July 2025, for both the HZPC and STET activities. Both will continue to operate independently under the Royal HZPC Group brand. Herman Verveld will lead Global Markets, notably including Asia, the Americas, and Africa. Robert Graveland will continue to head the Research & Development activities.

After almost a decade as CFO, Jordan van Vilsteren will say goodbye to Royal HZPC Group from 1 November 2025. ‘In recent years, Jordan has fulfilled his role with integrity and dedication,’ Huistra said. ‘We express our appreciation for his commitment in recent years and wish him success in the next phase of his career.’ An announcement on his successor will follow shortly.

Contribution to global food security

“A significant milestone is that we expect to surpass the 1 million tonnes of seed potatoes mark,” said Huistra. “Royal HZPC Group's vision is to promote the development of responsible food for the world's population. That contribution to feeding the world motivates us every day. With one million tonnes of seed potatoes, we contribute to the agricultural world and the food supply in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Our seed potatoes and varieties are used as starting material to grow potatoes locally. Potatoes are ideally suited to feed the world's growing population due to their high yield per hectare, nutritional value, relatively low water requirement, and ability to grow almost anywhere.”