California almond production forecast up 3% from last year

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Pacific Regional Office, released its initial subjective forecast for 2025 California almond production on May 12. Production is projected to reach 2.80 billion pounds, a 3% increase over the 2024 total.

The state has 1.39 million almond-bearing acres, 10,000 more than the 2024 bearing acreage estimate.

According to the USDA report, the subjective forecast is based on a survey of 500 almond growers conducted between April 21 and May 7.

This year, the almond bloom began during the first week of February in the Sacramento Valley and peaked by mid-month. Weather during bloom varied across the state, with storms bringing heavy rainfall, wind and hail.

The report notes that crop development in the San Joaquin Valley was slower than usual due to cool temperatures and reduced bee flight hours. However, conditions improved in early March, with warmer weather accelerating the crop’s progress through the end of bloom.

Growers reported significantly lower yields in the Nonpareil variety due to a lighter overall flower set compared with its pollinators. The impact of the intense summer heat on orchards in 2024 is still being assessed. Meanwhile, growers are actively irrigating, fertilizing and treating orchards for pests and disease.

On a positive note, water is not expected to be an issue this year.