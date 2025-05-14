On May 12, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins concluded her first day in the United Kingdom as part of a trade delegation visit.

The trip follows President Donald J. Trump’s announcement last week - on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe - of a historic U.K. trade deal aimed at lowering tariffs, removing trade barriers, increasing market access, and strengthening cooperation on economic security.

The White House said the trade agreement will significantly expand U.S. market access in the U.K., creating a $5 billion opportunity for new exports from American farmers, ranchers and producers.

U.S. total goods trade with the UK was an estimated $148 billion in 2024.

“American agriculture is the ‘crown jewel’ of our country's exports to global markets. Today, I discussed with government officials, including U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Warren Stephens, Secretary of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Rt. Hon. Steve Reed, and Secretary for the Department of Business and Trade, Rt. Hon. Jonathan Reynolds, how can we increase our exports with a country we already have such strong cultural and political ties with,” said Secretary Rollins.

According to the USDA, Rollins’s agenda prioritizes advocacy for American agricultural exports. The focus includes increasing access to U.S. products in existing markets, opening new markets with strong demand, and ensuring that American farmers, ranchers and food processors are treated fairly by trading partners.

During the announcement of the trade deal, President Trump said, "The UK will reduce or eliminate numerous non-tariff barriers that unfairly discriminate against American products. This is now turning out to be, really, a great deal for both countries.”

The U.K.'s Prime Minister Keir Starmer added: “This will boost trade between and across our countries. It will protect jobs and create jobs, opening market access.”