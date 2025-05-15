2025 Michigan asparagus season underway

The 2025 Michigan asparagus season is underway, bringing fresh, high-quality spears to market, according to the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board (MAAB). Growers across the state have reported excellent crop conditions, aligning with continued consumer interest in locally grown vegetables.

More than 100 farm families in Michigan are dedicated to growing asparagus for markets across the country. In response to shifting consumer behaviors since the COVID-19 pandemic, MAAB has launched a comprehensive marketing campaign that integrates both digital and retail outreach.

MAAB Executive Director Jamie Clover Adams said the campaign is designed to engage consumers at multiple touchpoints.

“Our 2025 campaign is designed to meet consumers where they are, whether online, in-store, or on-screen,” said Adams. “Michigan asparagus deserves to be the centerpiece of the plate this season, and our strategy reflects that.”

The campaign includes trade advertising, daily social media content, influencer collaborations, newsletters, recipe development, connected TV (CTV) advertising and in-store retail programs. These efforts aim to raise awareness of Michigan asparagus’s seasonal availability and culinary versatility among a wide range of consumer groups.

Sarah Greiner, chair of MAAB, highlighted the crop’s nutritional value, flavor and versatility. She noted that supporting local retail programs boosts visibility and encourages shoppers to seek out Michigan-grown asparagus in stores.

Influencer activities include farm tours, original recipe sharing and educational videos, leveraging a combined audience of more than 2.2 million followers across niches such as nutrition, culinary arts and lifestyle.

To further promote the season, CTV ads will air on Hulu and Disney streaming platforms, featuring a video that reminds viewers Michigan asparagus is available now. This approach targets health-conscious and lifestyle-focused households.

Retailers are encouraged to contact MAAB for point-of-sale materials to support local and digital promotions. These efforts align with consumer trends centered on health, sustainability, and local sourcing, positioning “buy local” and “Michigan grown” messages as effective strategies to attract customers and increase sales.

