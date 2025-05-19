Asia Fruit Logistica ticketshop now open

Press release

The online ticket shop for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is now officially open. Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable trade show is back in Hong Kong from 3 to 5 September 2025, bringing the global fresh produce business together and showcasing the entire value chain.

Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA can look forward to an impressive exhibitor line-up featuring various products and services from top global companies over three action-packed days.

More than 13,000 trade visitors from over 70 countries and regions attended ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024. They saw an unrivalled range of leading-edge products and services from more than 760 exhibitors from 42 countries and regions.

Every ticket also includes full access to ASIAFRUIT KNOWLEDGE CENTRE, the new content hub at the heart of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

Purchase your tickets online now to save up to 40% off the onsite rates. By securing tickets in advance, visitors save money and enjoy fast-track entry. Buy your tickets here: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/buy-your-tickets/

Gain expert insights at ASIAFRUIT KNOWLEDGE CENTRE

Every ticket includes access to an information-packed event programme at ASIAFRUIT KNOWLEDGE CENTRE. Powered by Knowledge Partner Asiafruit Magazine, ASIAFRUIT KNOWLEDGE CENTRE provides an unrivalled combination of strategic insights and practical takeaways to help exhibitors and visitors grow their business in Asia.

Conveniently located on the trade show floor, ASIAFRUIT KNOWLEDGE CENTRE features three content streams:

Asiafruit Congress – high-level strategy and market trends

Asiafruit Business Forum – practical takeaways and business insights

Asiafruit Showcase – innovation spotlight sessions

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the place to develop new business, make new top-level contacts and gather essential information on every aspect of the fresh produce trade throughout Asia and beyond.

Exclusive programmes for retailers and buyers at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

Retailers and influential buyers attending ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA can elevate their experience by applying for the exclusive Retailer’s Club or Premium Buyers programmes. These initiatives offer complimentary passes, access to private lounges, and dedicated meeting spaces, providing a premium platform for high-level networking and sourcing.

The Retailer’s Club brings together around 200 top retail buyers from around the world and features a dedicated lounge on the trade show floor. Participants benefit from tailored matchmaking services that connect them with exhibitors through exclusive face-to-face meetings – making it a highly efficient way to explore new products and build valuable business relationships.

Extend your visit, and your reach at the CHINA MEET UP

Take a deep dive into the China market following ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA by joining the CHINA MEET UP — the official China-focused extension of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. This two-day business expo and conference takes place on 8–9 September 2025 at the Nan Fung International Convention & Exhibition Center in Guangzhou. The event showcases leading domestic companies alongside delegations from China’s major international fresh produce trade partners, including Peru, Vietnam, Thailand, Egypt, Australia, Ecuador, and Brazil.

CHINA MEET UP features a content-rich programme curated by Knowledge Partner Asiafruit China, offering insights into key industry topics such as China’s rapidly growing import and export trade, the development of the Greater Bay Area, and emerging trade routes connecting China with South America.

Adding further value, CHINA MEET UP is preceded by two dynamic events over the 6–7 September weekend: a China Study Tour and the AFL Fresh Produce Golf Cup. These all-inclusive packages allow participants to explore Guangdong’s fresh produce supply chain or engage in high-level networking in a relaxed setting.

For more information on the CHINA MEET UP visit: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/meet-ups-2025-china

All ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ticketholders receive an exclusive invitation code to join CHINA MEET UP.

Secure your tickets today to join Hong Kong and Guangzhou's global fresh produce community this September.

Buy tickets to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA here: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/buy-your-tickets/

Register for CHINA MEET UP here: China Meet-Up 2025 | Asia Fruit Logistica

For more information on ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, please visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com or contact the Organising Team at info@gp-events.com.