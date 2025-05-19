Salix Fruits begins citrus season from Southern Hemisphere

Salix Fruits, a leading importer and exporter of fresh fruits, has announced the launch of its summer citrus program 2025. The program begins the Southern Hemisphere’s citrus season with featured products such as lemons, mandarins, oranges, and grapefruits.

According to Alejandro Moralejo, CEO of Salix Fruits, this season is significant for the company, as citrus remains one of its core product categories.

"After a challenging 2024, 2025 presents new dynamics in the global citrus market. As different regions complete their seasons, Northern Hemisphere producers set expectations for exporters and traders in the Southern Hemisphere", explains Moralejo.

Salix Fruits highlighted several factors shaping this year’s citrus trade landscape in a release. The company said Europe is experiencing lower volumes due to spring frosts in Turkey, impacting the export of lemons, mandarins, oranges and fine fruit, which may also affect the start of the 2025–26 season.

Additionally, Spain's decreased production of Verna lemons, the early conclusion of Moroccan mandarin shipments, and strong demand for Egyptian oranges indicate that Europe and Russia will be promising markets for exports from South Africa, Argentina, Peru and Chile.

Salix Fruits added that U.S. citrus production has been significantly high across most varieties, particularly lemons, reducing immediate interest in imports from the Southern Hemisphere. On the supply side, Argentina and Chile have recovered their lemon production, while Chile reports substantial mandarin volumes but lower orange yields. Peru is set to increase its mandarin output, while South Africa anticipates an average production year.

"These production fluctuations create supply and demand opportunities, and this is where Salix Fruits’ global sourcing and sales network becomes a critical advantage for our clients", Moralejo adds.

Salix Fruits has offices in the USA, Egypt, South Africa, Argentina, Chile, Spain, India, and Asia.

"The U.S. remains a priority market for us, with consistent citrus demand. Our global presence allows us to tailor supply according to regional needs", Moralejo emphasizes.

One of the main challenges for 2025 is uncertainty surrounding new U.S. tariff policies, which have delayed sales program closures and created complexities in international trade negotiations.

Salix Fruits says that with its global sourcing network and customer-focused approach, it continues to lead the citrus trade from the Southern Hemisphere, delivering high-quality products with reliability and efficiency in the international marketplace.