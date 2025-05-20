SEPC announces 2025 Member Scholarship recipients

Press release

The Southeast Produce Council has announced this year’s SEPC Member Scholarship recipients. The council has awarded 41 scholarships ($61,500) in 2025 thanks to the dedication of its members, it said in a release.

Scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet the application criteria of having a parent or grandparent who is a corporate member in good standing with the SEPC and has personally attended at least one SEPC event within the last 12 months. Additionally, applicants must be enrolled as full-time students with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Applicants can then submit the necessary paperwork, including an essay, to be reviewed by members of the SEPC Scholarship Committee.

2025 Essay Topic:

This year, the Southeast Produce Council's theme is Family Meals Matter, encompassing the importance of family and the consumption of healthy produce. Describe why family meals are important to you through the cultivation of values, relationships, and memories, as well as the economics involved in supporting the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.

SEPC Member Scholarship recipients receive a $1,500 scholarship annually. Past recipients are eligible; however, they must have maintained a 3.0 GPA, and new applicants are given first preference.

Congratulations to the 41 recipients of the 2025 SEPC Member Scholarship: