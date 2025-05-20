SEPC announces 2025 Member Scholarship recipients

May 20 , 2025
Industry Announcements More News
SEPC announces 2025 Member Scholarship recipients

Press release

The Southeast Produce Council has announced this year’s SEPC Member Scholarship recipients. The council has awarded 41 scholarships ($61,500) in 2025 thanks to the dedication of its members, it said in a release.

Scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet the application criteria of having a parent or grandparent who is a corporate member in good standing with the SEPC and has personally attended at least one SEPC event within the last 12 months. Additionally, applicants must be enrolled as full-time students with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Applicants can then submit the necessary paperwork, including an essay, to be reviewed by members of the SEPC Scholarship Committee.

2025 Essay Topic:

This year, the Southeast Produce Council's theme is Family Meals Matter, encompassing the importance of family and the consumption of healthy produce. Describe why family meals are important to you through the cultivation of values, relationships, and memories, as well as the economics involved in supporting the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.

SEPC Member Scholarship recipients receive a $1,500 scholarship annually. Past recipients are eligible; however, they must have maintained a 3.0 GPA, and new applicants are given first preference.

Congratulations to the 41 recipients of the 2025 SEPC Member Scholarship:

Scholarship Recipient  Name

SEPC Member Name

SEPC Member Company Name
Carter McCormick Melissa McCormick Alderman Farms Sales Corp.
Sebastian Cimino Jaime Cimino Always Fresh Farms
Amelia Lott Sloan Lott Bland Farms
Isabella Lott Sloan Lott Bland Farms
Haley Pilcher Alison Anthony Coastline Family Farms
Madison Pilcher Alison Anthony Coastline Family Farms
Riley St George Kimberly St George Dole
Mitchell Kiley Jon Kiley Envy Apples-T&G Global
Luka Rose Brian Rose Flavor 1st Growers and Packers
Mackenzie Todd Kenneth Todd Fresh Del Monte
Alexis Olsen Melissa Olsen Freshway Foods
Joaquin Fiszman Luciano Fiszman Gourmet Trading Company
Logan Wilkins Scott Wilkins Green Circles Farm
Mia Muniz Amanda Keefer Healthy Family Project
Sadie Shaw Tracy Shaw Healthy Family Project
Steven Shaw Tracy Shaw Healthy Family Project
Jack Kennedy Devon Kennedy Highline Mushrooms
Olivia Coufal Tom Coufal J&C Tropicals
Lillian Davis Dan Davis L&M Companies
Johnathon Rocendo Mayra Arvizu Mack Farms
Alina Beckstead Chris Beckstead MDI
Kelli Houck Kelli Lawrence Monterey Mushrooms
Isabella Chapman Robert Chapman Nickey Gregory Company
Cydney Hutterer Jeff Hutterer Ocean Mist Farms
Kameryn Hawes  Brian Hawes Ocean Mist Farms
Tanner Rayfield Brian Rayfield Pennrose Farms LLC
Hailey Karban Tracy Karban Red Jacket Orchards
Emma Jane Jackson Rob Jackson Red Sun Farms
Karissa Griffin Michele Becker Scalici Produce
Kasey Tipton Mike Tipton Schnuck Markets
Avery White Johnny White Shuman Farms
Gavin White Johnny White Shuman Farms
Matheson Parker Brandon Parker Shuman Farms
Mason Shuman Mark Shuman Shuman Farms 
Anthony Giaquinto Faye Westfall Southeast Produce Council
Hudson Sherrod David Sherrod Southeast Produce Council
Kayelyn Austin Garry Bergstrom Southeast Produce Council
Carter Schwalls Jon Schwalls Southern Valley Fruit & Vegetable
Wesley Fox Donald Fox Walmart
Lennon Fausset David Fausset  Westfalia
Aly Rooke Dave Rooke Wonderful Citrus

You might also be interested in


BayWa AG: Frank Hiller elected as new CEO and Matthias J. Rapp new CFO
Sunkist summer citrus is in full bloom: grapefruit season shines with new combo bag launch
Asia Fruit Logistica ticketshop now open
Pacific Trellis Fruit introduces Dulcinea Pure Perfection Melons, expanding melon offerings
Equifruit named one of Canada’s top growing women-led companies by The Globe and Mail
Giumarra Elevates DulceVida® Nectarine Program with Unique PLU Codes
SanLucar partners with Greenfood to expand presence in Sweden
Sunkist invests in Sienz to accelerate innovation pipeline and new technology development

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands