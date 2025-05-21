Biotalys and AgroFresh partner to protect fresh produce

Press Release

An estimated 14% of produce is lost between harvest and retail, partly due to spoilage from mold and rot. To help address this global challenge, Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an agricultural technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, and AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global leader in post-harvest solutions for fresh produce, today announced a new collaboration to develop and commercialize sustainable biological fungicides for post-harvest use.

Fungicides are already essential to protect fresh produce after harvest, and this collaboration will expand the industry's toolbox with environmentally friendly biological solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of markets worldwide.

“Post-harvest freshness solutions are especially critical for high-value and highly perishable crops, where even small losses can result in major food waste and economic impact. As the global leader in post-harvest freshness innovation, AgroFresh is proud to be partnering with Biotalys to develop sustainable biological fungicide solutions,” said Clint Lewis, AgroFresh Chief Executive Officer. “This collaboration represents an important step forward in expanding our innovation pipeline with novel, sustainable technologies that preserve freshness, reduce waste, and support the success of produce suppliers around the world.”

Fungal decay remains one of the most persistent and complex challenges in the post-harvest supply chain. Once harvested, fresh produce loses its natural defenses and becomes highly susceptible to spoilage caused by fungi. These pathogens thrive in common storage and transit environments and can spread rapidly, making consistent and effective disease management essential. As produce moves through increasingly global and quality-driven supply chains, biological tools that can support freshness and reduce loss are becoming more important than ever.

“The global post-harvest fungicide market is valued at $300 million**. Our expansion into this critical segment represents an important step for Biotalys and demonstrates the significant potential and versatility of our protein-based AGROBODYTM platform to help preserve food quality without chemical residues,” said Kevin Helash, Biotalys Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the global leader in post-harvest food quality control to bring our biocontrol solutions to this industry segment and make a material difference in this crucial area in the years to come.”

Together, AgroFresh and Biotalys are advancing the future of post-harvest protection through science-driven innovation. By combining deep expertise in produce freshness with cutting-edge biocontrol technology, the companies aim to help the fresh produce industry meet today’s challenges and adapt to the changing needs of markets worldwide, with sustainable solutions that keep food fresher for longer and reduce global food waste.