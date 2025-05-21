Kapi Kapi expands team with new director of supply chain

Press release

Kapi Kapi Growers, a leading global grower-shipper of sustainably grown pineapples, bananas, and plantains, has announced team expansion by hiring a new Director of Supply Chain focused on strategic growth initiatives to better support the company's business partners.

Marissa Geoffroy, a 17-year industry veteran, is now leading Kapi Kapi’s logistics team, overseeing all inbound ocean freight and outbound transportation to retail, foodservice, and wholesale customers across the U.S.

Geoffroy brings nearly two decades of experience in produce distribution and international supply chain management, with deep expertise in importing from Central and South America. Most recently, as Director of Strategic Development at Central American Produce, Geoffroy led key initiatives in ocean freight logistics, FSMA compliance, ERP implementation, and strategic growth planning—all while managing critical relationships with agricultural partners and transportation carriers.

Before that, she built Topco Associates’ internal transportation department from the ground up, including implementing a transportation load building and tracking system and helping customers consolidate LTL shipments.

“Kapi Kapi’s tremendous growth over the last five years makes this a very appealing career opportunity,” said Geoffroy. “I look forward to bringing my skills and strategic approach to the supply chain side of the business as we work collectively to make the Kapi brand a household name. It’s exciting to think about where the company will be in five years!”

“Marissa’s track record of driving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and leading high-performing teams positions her as a strategic member of the Kapi team as our business continues to expand,” said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “Her experience and background align nicely with Kapi's current phase of growth, and she will no doubt be a key leader in our continued success.”