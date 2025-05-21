U.S. raspberry and blackberry market to continue growth trend the next 10 years

According to a report by IndexBox, the U.S. berries market will witness steady growth with a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2035. The raspberry and blackberry market has been experiencing growth for nine consecutive years, seeing 20% growth of $1.1 billion in 2020. The consumption peaked in 2020 and is expected to continue growing in the years to come.

In 2020, consumption of berries in the United States surged to 161,000 tons, growing by 31% compared with 2019. Revenue in the U.S. during that year also grew by 20% compared to the previous year.

The raspberry and blackberry market in the U.S. consists entirely of imported products; import prices have also increased sharply. However, despite the hike in price, the U.S. relies on foreign supplies due to insufficient domestic output.

According to the report, the U.S. will remain reliant on imports for at least the medium term.