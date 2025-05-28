One Banana launches regenerative agriculture pilot project in partnership with WWF and EARTH University

Press release

One Banana, a family-owned, vertically integrated company committed to the responsible production of the highest quality bananas and natural ingredients, announces the launch of its Regenerative Agriculture Pilot Project. Developed with technical support from EARTH University and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), this forward-looking initiative is designed to study, implement, and validate regenerative farming practices tailored for tropical crops, laying the groundwork for healthier soils, more resilient ecosystems, and a more sustainable global food system.

This pilot forms part of PlanetA, One Banana’s corporate sustainability strategy, which integrates a regenerative approach into the company’s core business operations.

“This pilot project brings together the scientific research, field expertise, and productivity knowledge of our strategic partnership with WWF, EARTH University, and One Banana. Together, we’re validating and scaling regenerative practices that protect soils, biodiversity, and natural resources to build a healthier, more resilient agricultural model. We’re committed to sharing our insights so these benefits can extend across the entire food system,” said Rob Adams, President of One Banana

Advancing Practices that Regenerate the Land

In recent years, One Banana has made significant progress in soil regeneration by incorporating organic matter and applying natural alternatives as soil amendments across more than 3,500 hectares of banana plantations. These by-products serve as a natural source of potassium, nitrogen, and other essential nutrients, significantly reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers. As a result, crops have developed healthier root systems, and soils exhibit increased biological activity, improved structure, and enhanced microbiological diversity.

The pilot project will focus on:

Studying the environmental and agronomic impacts of regenerative practices

Testing and validating field techniques adapted to tropical crop systems

Scaling the most effective practices within One Banana’s operations

This collaboration between EARTH University, WWF, and One Banana brings together academic excellence, scientific expertise, and field-based implementation.

WWF, one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, works to build a future where people live in harmony with nature—by addressing the climate crisis, protecting biodiversity, and transforming food systems. EARTH University, an international academic institution based in Costa Rica—is recognized for its leadership in sustainable agriculture, education, and rural development.

“Regenerative agriculture is central to WWF’s global vision for food systems that protect nature, sustain livelihoods, and nourish a growing population. By working alongside producers like One Banana, we can help scale solutions that restore soil health, enhance biodiversity, and improve climate resilience, while supporting farmers and communities. This pilot reflects a shared commitment to building a future where agriculture is part of the solution to the world’s greatest environmental challenges,” said Mauricio Mejía, Senior Food Production Officer, WWF Mesoamerica.

“At EARTH University, science-based collaboration and education are the cornerstones of our commitment to sustainable agriculture. By merging scientific research with hands-on, community-centered learning, we empower future leaders to innovate and implement agricultural practices that are not only productive but also ecologically sound and socially responsible,” said Yanine Chan, Dean and Vice President of Academic Affairs at EARTH University.

By working together, this pilot project aims to generate practical insights that can strengthen One Banana’s operations while contributing to a broader shift in the agricultural sector. The ultimate goal is to develop and share proven regenerative practices that help build more resilient, productive, and sustainable food systems, while placing both people and the planet at the center of agricultural transformation.