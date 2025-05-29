Avocados from Peru honors U.S. Navy

Avocados from Peru recently hosted a breakfast honoring the U.S. Armed Forces, as the group launched its 2025 season during Memorial Day. The event was held on the USS New York during the city’s 36th annual Fleet Week.

The naval vessel was constructed with steel from the World Trade Center and named to symbolize resilience following the September 11 attacks.

The event was hosted by Captain Justin T. Issler, commanding officer of the USS New York. Representatives from the Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC), including President and CEO Xavier Equihua, participated to highlight the ongoing relationship between Peru and the United States.

Attendees also included military officials such as Rear Adm. David J. Patchell, vice commander of the U.S. 2nd Fleet, and Rear Adm. Will E. Watson, director of governmental and public affairs for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The meal was prepared in the ship’s kitchen with assistance from chefs Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone of Peruvian Brothers restaurants and food trucks. The menu included Hass avocados imported from Peru.

The event is part of the broader outreach efforts by PAC, which include initiatives to support food security, promote trade, and foster international collaboration. These activities are aligned with the organization’s focus on nutrition and consumer access to high-quality produce, along with charitable efforts such as donations to food banks across the United States.

Peru is projected to export more than 200 million pounds of avocados during the 2025 season, which runs from May through September. These activities collectively aim to strengthen bilateral relationships and promote both community engagement and access to nutritious foods.

