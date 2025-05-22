The global avocado market saw notable changes in both volume and prices during week 20, intelligence firm Avobook noted in its latest weekly report.

By the end of week 19, Peru achieved a new export record with 1,191 shipments, surpassing last year's weekly maximum. Peru has established itself as the leading supplier in Europe, accounting for 69% of exports, and maintains a strong presence in Asia and the United States.

In the U.S. market, a total of 1,535 shipments were recorded, representing a 6% increase compared to the previous week.

Mexico remains the dominant supplier, accounting for 64% of shipments, followed by California with 22% and Peru with 8%. Colombia and Peru experienced the largest volume increases, at 39% and 30%, respectively.

However, this surge in supply has exerted downward pressure on prices. Large-sized avocados, measured at 60-gauge, saw a 14% price decline, while smaller sizes, 84-gauge, increased by 4%.

In China, prices for 18 to 24-sized avocados declined by 21% after two weeks of price increases. Meanwhile, shipments from Peru decreased by 15% compared to the previous week, though they remain 17% higher than the same period last year.

