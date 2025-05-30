Aldi U.S. announces new CEO

Retail giant Aldi U.S. announced on May 30 that its current Chief Operating Officer, Atty McGrath, will be stepping into a new role as CEO, replacing Jason Hart, who is becoming group COO of Aldi South in Austria.

The discount grocer has ambitious expansion plans in the U.S., with the intention of opening 800 stores over the next few years, as announced in March 2024.

Aldi stated in a LinkedIn post that McGrath will continue to build on this growth momentum across America, maintaining its ambitious store openings goal and expanding into new markets, which will remain a priority moving forward.

“Together, we will focus on driving innovation, expanding our reach, and delivering exceptional value to our customers," McGrath said on a LinkedIn post.

Aldi has opened 55 of its 225 planned locations for 2025 and has 75 set to debut this summer. The discounter stated that it is opening stores in a mix of growth markets and established markets, according to the press release.

During Hart’s tenure at Aldi, he nearly doubled the chain’s number of U.S. stores. He oversaw a store remodeling program that revamped hundreds of stores with new lighting, more colorful signage, new products, and other enhancements as the discounter sought to attract shoppers away from traditional grocery stores. Hart also oversaw the company’s acquisition of Southeastern Grocers in 2023.