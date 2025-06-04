Apeel Sciences recognized by Food & Wine as a 2025 Game Changer for Food Innovation

Press release

Apeel Sciences has been named one of Food & Wine’s 2025 Game Changers, a prestigious annual list honoring trailblazers who are transforming how we eat and drink. This honor comes on the heels of Apeel being recognized by TIME as the No. 3 Top GreenTech company in the world and No. 2 in America, as well as by Forward Fooding as the No. 1 FoodTech 500 company.

Featured in the July Innovators Issue, Food & Wine celebrates Apeel’s leadership in advancing food system transformation and sustainability through its pioneering technology. This plant-based, edible coating extends the freshness of produce without the need for refrigeration or synthetic preservatives. Tasteless, odorless, and made from ingredients commonly found in plants, it helps extend freshness and reduce spoilage for retailers, suppliers, and consumers at every step of the supply chain.

Apeel’s innovations have also driven significant environmental benefits, including saving 166 million pieces of fruit from going to waste, conserving 1.8 billion gallons of water, and preventing more than 64 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions. These outcomes directly support creating abundance for all by protecting the resources and systems that make fresh, healthy food more available and sustainable for all.

“Apeel was founded on the idea that nature has the answers we need to build a more healthful and sustainable food system,” said Jenny Du, Co-Founder and SVP of Operations at Apeel Sciences. “Being named a Food & Wine Game Changer is a tremendous honor that reflects the dedication and innovation our team brings to addressing food waste, one of the world’s most pressing challenges.”