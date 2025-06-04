Misfits Market acquires The Rounds

Misfits Market, an online grocer that works directly with farmers and makers to deliver produce that might otherwise go to waste, announced the acquisition of online grocer The Rounds.

The Rounds is an online grocery platform known for its low-waste delivery service, serving loyal customers in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Washington. Misfits Market's acquisition of the brand will result in an expansion of its B2B offering with some of the largest corporate and multifamily operators nationwide.

This deal comes on the heels of record customer acquisition in April and May 2025, marking Misfits Market's second acquisition in three years.

In 2022, the brand acquired Imperfect Foods, a rival online grocery service specialized in the not-perfect or "ugly produce" category.

On The Rounds website, the organization announces that Misfits Market has acquired it, and as of June 2, all orders will be fulfilled by the brand. Current members of The Rounds don't need to worry. The Rounds also announced that all current subscribers will receive a free Misfits+ membership for a year and $30 off their first order.

"We have a great opportunity to advance our shared mission, fundamentally reimagining how more people access quality grocery essentials and household staples more sustainably," said The Rounds co-founder and CEO Alex Torrey. "Going forward, The Rounds members will access all the benefits of Misfits Market."