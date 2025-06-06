New sport partnership with Berlin Tennis Open and SanLucar Ladies Open

The leading brand for fruit and vegetables, SanLucar, is enhancing its sports partnerships in 2025 with new tennis collaborations in Germany. The brand announced that it is partnering with the Berlin Tennis Open, taking place from June 14 to 22, and the SanLucar Ladies Open in Aschaffenburg from July 7 to 13.

The Berlin Tennis Open, a WTA 500 tournament held at the historic Steffi Graf Stadium, brings together the world's best female tennis players to compete for the title on the grass.

Among the participants are Aryna Sabalenka (World No. 1, US Open Champion), Madison Keys (Australian Open Champion 2025), Coco Gauff (WTA Finals Winner 2024), and Eva Lys, a promising German tennis player. A total of 16 of the world's 18 best players will compete in the renowned tournament. SanLucar will be present with fresh fruit offerings, its experience stand, and activities for players and guests.

Just a few weeks later, another highlight follows: the SanLucar Ladies Open -renamed after the fruits and vegetables premium brand- that will take place in the city of Aschaffenburg in Northern Bavaria (Germany). This international ITF W50 tournament is supported by the German retailers EDEKA Stenger and Frischezentrum Melzig, together with SanLucar, as main sponsor, emphasizing the company’s commitment to junior sports and the promotion of young talents.

Numerous up-and-coming players from Germany, Europe, and around the world will compete for important world ranking points and a prize money of $ 40,000. The tournament offers not only first-class tennis on clay, but also a varied program for the whole family, including healthy snacks, children's activities, and opportunities to meet the players.

“Sport and tennis stand for fairness, passion, fun, healthy nutrition, and international diversity – values that SanLucar also embodies,” says Armin Rehberg, CEO of SanLucar. “We are delighted to be able to contribute to two such special tournaments with our support and wish all participants lots of fun. Both events are very different and demonstrate once again that, regardless our international focus, SanLucar remains dedicated to our key regions in Germany, being deeply committed to this traditional market for our products ,” says Rehberg.