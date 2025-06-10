Fruit powder experiencing demand surge

The fruit powder market is experiencing notable growth, driven by increasing consumer interest in health and wellness, particularly within the functional food segment.

Functional foods, products that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition, have gained global traction. With consumers seeking convenient, natural, and nutritious options, fruit powders have become a key ingredient in functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements, and nutraceuticals.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global fruit powder market is projected to reach approximately $62.2 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%, reaching around US$96.1 billion by 2032.

Fruit powders are dehydrated forms of fruits that retain much of the original flavor, color, nutrients, and bioactive compounds. Produced through various drying techniques, they offer longer shelf life, easier storage, and greater convenience compared to fresh or frozen fruits. Their versatility allows for incorporation into a wide range of products without compromising taste or nutritional value.

Some key applications in the functional food sector include:

Nutritional supplements: Fruit powders are widely used in dietary supplements for their concentrated nutrient content, supporting immunity, antioxidant intake, and energy needs.

Beverages and smoothies: Incorporation of fruit powders allows for the development of naturally flavored, health-promoting drinks such as enriched juices and protein shakes.

Snacks and bars: Energy and granola bars benefit from fruit powders’ natural sweetness and nutrients, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious snack options.

Dairy and plant-based alternatives: Fruit powders enhance flavored yogurts, milk, kefir, and dairy-free beverages like almond or oat milk, enriching taste and nutrition.

Bakery and confectionery: They improve the color, aroma, and nutritional value of baked goods and confections without artificial additives.

Breakfast cereals: Adding fruit powders to cereals and granola boosts vitamin and antioxidant content while improving flavor.

