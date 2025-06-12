Florida orange forecast rises slightly in June, remains 34% below last season

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its June 12, 2025 citrus forecast, projecting Florida’s all‑orange production at 12.0 million boxes, up 3% from May and down 34% from the 2023–24 season.

The updated outlook includes 4.6 million boxes of non‑Valencia oranges and 7.4 million boxes of Valencia varieties, reversing last month’s slight decline in non‑Valencia production and indicating growth in the Valencia segment.

Grapefruit production remains unchanged at 1.3 million boxes, divided between 1.16 million red and 0.14 million white grapefruit. Lemon and tangerine/mandarin forecasts also held steady at 600,000 and 400,000 boxes, respectively.

Production in the 2023-24 season had seen a rare 10% year-on-year rise.