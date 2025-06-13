Oriental fruit fly quarantine lifted in Orange County

Thanks to the cooperation and committed efforts of Orange County area residents and local agricultural officials, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Orange County Agricultural Commissioner, declared an end to the Oriental fruit fly quarantine in Orange County.

The Oriental fruit fly is an invasive pest that infests over 250 types of crops, including citrus and other fruits, nuts, and vegetables, when it lays its eggs in the produce to hatch. Officials detected an infestation of the pest in November 2024. They established a quarantine that ultimately included portions of Garden Grove, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, Orange, Costa Mesa, and Huntington Beach to support eradication efforts.

During the quarantine, potential host crops for the fruit fly were not allowed to be moved from properties where they were grown, including homegrown produce. Commercial crops were also required to meet stringent treatment or processing standards before being harvested or moved.