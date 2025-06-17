IG International Powers Dragon Fruit’s Rise in India’s Exotic Fruit Market

IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers, is playing a key role in shaping the exotic fruit category in India. With a robust national distribution network and strong sourcing partnerships, the company is bridging the gap between global producers and Indian consumers. Dragon fruit, in particular, has seen exponential growth, driven by urban demand, health trends, and improved accessibility.

Shubha Rawal, Head - Procurement at IG International, shared insights on its operations, sourcing strategies, and the rising popularity of dragon fruit in India, shedding light on the opportunities and challenges in this fast-growing market.

Can you briefly explain how your operation works in India?

At IG International, we manage one of India’s most advanced and wide-reaching fresh fruit import and distribution networks. Our operations span across sourcing, cold chain logistics, and delivery to over 27 cities nationwide. With state-of-the-art cold storage facilities, ripening chambers, and a fleet of refrigerated vehicles, we ensure that every fruit reaches the consumer in optimal condition. Our robust presence in wholesale markets, modern retail, and emerging quick commerce platforms enables us to bridge global produce with Indian demand efficiently and at scale.

Regarding dragon fruit, what origins are you sourcing from?

At present, we import dragon fruit exclusively from Vietnam. The quality, consistency, and reliability of Vietnamese growers have aligned well with our standards and market expectations in India. We are actively looking to expand our portfolio by exploring high-quality red and yellow flesh dragon fruit from trusted partners shortly.

How much volume of dragon fruit are you importing to India, and what are the consumption trends in the country?

IG International imports around 200–250 container loads of dragon fruit annually. Consumption in India is being driven by increased awareness of the fruit’s nutritional benefits, its striking appearance, and its versatility in both fresh and processed forms. Urban consumers, health-conscious buyers, and modern retailers have been early adopters, but demand is now quickly spreading to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We see dragon fruit becoming a staple in the exotic fruit category over the next few years.

How are imports competing or complementing local production?

Imported dragon fruit complements local production by supporting year-round availability, especially during periods when Indian supply is limited or inconsistent. While domestic cultivation is gaining ground—particularly in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat—it’s still developing in terms of scale, uniformity, and supply chain readiness. Imports help fill these gaps and also set a benchmark for quality, packaging, and varietal options that can benefit the entire value chain.

What opportunities exist for exporters to grow their exports towards the Indian market?

India is a fast-evolving market with tremendous potential for exporters who can deliver quality, consistency, and value. There is clear headroom for growth in the exotic and health-focused fruit segments. Exporters with reliable volumes of premium red or yellow flesh dragon fruit, in particular, will find growing interest from Indian buyers. As consumer tastes mature and infrastructure continues to improve, opportunities will expand beyond traditional metros to second-tier cities and organized retail channels. Strong collaboration with Indian importers on packaging, logistics, and timing will be key to long-term success.

With these insights, it's clear that IG International is not only meeting current market demand but also actively shaping the future of exotic fruits in India.

As dragon fruit becomes a more mainstream offering in India, IG International is committed to driving its reach and quality even further. By maintaining strong supplier relationships, introducing new variants, and investing in cold chain excellence, the company is set to lead the next phase of growth in the exotic fruit segment. For global exporters and domestic partners alike, India remains a promising and fast-expanding market—and IG International aims to be at its heart.

For more information:

Shubha Rawal

Head - Procurement

IG International PVT LTD

Tel: +91 9899487775