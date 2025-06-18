John Anderson receives honorary doctorate from University of the Fraser Valley

Press release

Oppy is proud to announce that Chairman, CEO and Managing Partner John Anderson was presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of the Fraser Valley at its spring convocation ceremony on June 10, 2025.

The honorary degree recognizes Anderson for his exceptional contributions as a global agricultural leader playing a key role in the industrialization of produce in North America while committed to sustainable and ethical trade practices.

"John Anderson exemplifies the spirit of UFV’s mission to engage learners, transform lives and build community, through his visionary leadership in sustainable agriculture, ethical business, and local and global philanthropy,” said University of the Fraser Valley’s President Dr. Joanne MacLean. “By honoring him with an honorary degree, UFV recognizes John’s remarkable impact and contributions that continue to uplift communities and inspire future generations to lead with purpose and integrity."

Under Anderson’s leadership, fresh produce grower, marketer and distributor Oppy has grown into a 1.5B-dollar global powerhouse while keeping operational excellence and customer service at the forefront. An advocate of sustainable farming, Anderson has invested in drought-resistant crops, precision agriculture and renewable energy to minimize the environmental footprint of global fresh produce production.

He has also donated tens of millions to combat food insecurity, support hospitals, fund scholarships and protect ecological lands. As the founder of Anderson Air, he provides executive charter services and has provided flights to BC Transplant for life-saving organ transport.

Anderson shared, “To be recognized in this way by the University of the Fraser Valley is truly humbling. Our industry is constantly evolving, and I’ve always believed that strong leadership is rooted in adaptability and collaboration. This honorary doctorate only strengthens my commitment to continue serving the people and the future of produce.”

The University of the Fraser Valley awards honorary degrees to individuals recognized for distinguished and visionary leadership and achievements consistent with UFV’s core values, mission and goals. They exemplify the highest personal and professional standards that serve as an inspiration and model for students, and whose contributions have enriched society and quality of life.

This honor follows Anderson’s recent awards: Business Laureates of BC Hall of Fame (2023), the Order of British Columbia (2024), King Charles III’s Coronation Medal (2024), the International Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal of Honor (2025) and Grocery Business Magazine’s Hall of Fame (2025).