Tru-Cape welcomes Johan Brink and Calla du Toit as board members to drive strategic expansion

PRESS RELEASE

Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, South Africa’s largest apple and pear exporter, proudly announces the appointment of Johan Brink and Calla du Toit to its board of directors. With over two decades of experience each at Tru-Cape, both bring deep institutional knowledge, strategic insight, and a strong connection to the company’s grower base.

Their appointments come at a pivotal moment as Tru-Cape embarks on two key strategic focus areas: strengthening its presence in Africa and the local market, and unlocking growth through partnerships with non-shareholder producers.

A new chapter for African and local markets

“We see massive scope for growth in Africa and want to build our African and local desk into a strong, independently driven business unit,” says Roelf Pienaar, managing director of Tru-Cape. “We’ve recently opened a new office in Paarl to support this vision. Johan Brink will lead this initiative, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic clarity.”

Johan says the Tru-Cape brand is well-established in local and cross-border markets.

“We’ve built strong loyalty and now we have the opportunity to grow beyond apples and pears to include other commodities under the Tru-Cape brand.”

Brink believes local markets are essential to Tru-Cape’s success. “When we perform well locally, we not only serve customers better but also enhance our company’s reputation internationally. A deep understanding of what local consumers value—whether it’s health, sustainability, or origin—lets us deliver products that are more relevant and even worthy of a premium.”

Unlocking growth through non-shareholder partnerships

Tru-Cape also sees increasing opportunity to grow its business through non-shareholder producers—those who supply fruit but don’t own shares in the company.

“As procurement manager, Calla du Toit is ideally positioned to lead this effort,” says Roelf. “His understanding of grower relationships, market dynamics, and the industry’s long-term direction makes him a perfect fit.”

“There’s strong potential to unlock more value, particularly over the next five to fifteen years,” says Calla. “Every season brings new dynamics, such as changing tariffs, which can create new opportunities for certain varieties. It’s my priority to provide direction and generate long-term value by noting these opportunities.”

Calla explains that non-shareholder supply is especially strong from the Langkloof and Free State. “At the beginning of this year, we were able to seize excellent market opportunities using Free State fruit, as our own fruit had sold out by December. Supply from non-shareholder growers dovetails with that of our shareholders, allowing us to meet retail demand and fulfil programmes, in a time where retailers are increasingly interested in getting involved with us.”

Two leaders, one shared commitment

Both Johan and Calla bring more than just experience—they bring passion and balance to their roles. Johan is known for his vision, practical leadership, and ability to align daily activities with long-term goals. He sees value in team development and staying connected to market needs. In his downtime, he enjoys family life, running, and cycling.

Du Toit is known for his hands-on approach, often walking orchards in search of new mutations. He is also an outdoor enthusiast with a passion for golf, horse riding, cycling, running, and angling along the Namibian coast.

“Both Johan and Calla know Tru-Cape inside and out,” says Roelf. “They understand our culture, our growers, and our customers—and are ideally positioned to help us reach the next level. I’m excited about the future we’re building together.”