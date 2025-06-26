In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a look at Poland’s blueberry industry. Each week, the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic, visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Poland’s blueberry industry continues to grow and evolve, with a clear shift from rapid expansion to strategic advancement. Over the past seven years, both planted area and total production have risen steadily. In 2024, total acreage hit nearly 13,000 hectares, up just 2.6% from the previous year, but the spotlight has shifted to replacing older varieties with improved ones.

“This industry is maturing,” says Dominika Kozarzewska of Polskie Jagody. “We’re building on quality, efficiency, and sustainability, not just volume,” she adds.

Despite frost in May affecting some farms, the 2024 harvest still matched 2023 levels at around 62,000 tons. Kozarzewska expects similar figures in 2025, with losses offset by young plantations entering full production.

Exports climbed 17% in 2024 to nearly 26,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, Ukrainian blueberry imports, often thought to flood the market, were much lower than assumed. Just 3,100 tonnes crossed the border in 2024, up from 1,700 tonnes the year before.

Kozarzewska explained that off-season imports help ensure year-round supply. “This consistent availability is changing consumer habits. In May, even before the Polish season started, blueberries were already the second most popular berry in the country after strawberries.”

Kozarzewska emphasized the need for resilience in the face of climate change, trade disruptions, and evolving EU policies. “We’re improving production tech, adopting smart farming, and increasing fruit consumption to future-proof the sector.”

Polskie Jagody is leading varietal renewal, planning to replant 40% of its fields over three years with cultivars offering better firmness, crunch, and shelf-life. The company’s expanded fresh fruit line now includes both organic and conventional blueberries, plus strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries, grown under tunnels and pre-chilled within 30 minutes of harvest.

“We’re also testing new varieties in partnership with other growers and offering premium sorting and packing services year-round,” Kozarzewska added.

With a strategic roadmap in the works, the Polish berry sector is laying the groundwork for long-term stability and success.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

