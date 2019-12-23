Mexican avocado exports to U.S. to rise by 12% this season - USDA

Mexican avocado exports to the U.S. are expected to rise by 12.5% in the current season, according to a USDA report.

Shipments to the market will likely hit 1 million metric tons (MT), it said.

And amid continued strong international demand and increased production, total exports to all markets are expected to rise to 1.25 MMT. Other major markets include Europe, Canada and Japan.

According to sources, avocado producers are working to develop markets in the Middle East, including Turkey, Kuwait and Dubai. There is also interest in exporting to Hong Kong, the report said.

Producers are able to apply a specialized treatment to allow for the 38 days of transit and ensure high quality upon arrival.

Production

Mexican production volumes from January to October of 2019 reached 1.83 MMT, 4.3% higher year-on-year.

The largest supply of avocados harvested is from October to February, an average supply from March to May, and

the low season is from June to September.

Production during the 2018-19 season grew by 8% to reach 2.18 MMT, amid a 9% increase in the area harvested.

Michoacán is the main avocado producing state in Mexico, and the only state with year-round production. In MY 2018/19 Michoacán accounted for 76 percent of national production, followed by Jalisco and Mexico, with 9.2 and 4.5 percent respectively.