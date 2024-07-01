Michoacán avocado exports to the United States will resume this week. The resolution comes amid a series of new security measures adopted by both nations.

In mid-May, the United States temporarily suspended imports from the western Mexican state, following an incident where Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) workers were assaulted and detained by protesters.

At a press conference, Michoacán Governor Alfredo Ramírez announced that avocado exports to the United States will be 100% reactivated as of next Wednesday. He also said that the fruit would be shipped from the 80 authorized packing houses, reported Milenio.

According to the publication, Ramírez said that new security conditions are in place to protect agricultural inspectors, so that exports will not be interrupted again. Ramírez also stated that the total reopening of avocado exports comes at a good time, as the high shipping season will begin in the next few months.

Security measures

Following the visit of the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Zalazar, to the area, the Michoacán government and the Association of Producers and Packers of Avocado Exporters of Mexico (APEAM) implemented a new security protocol for USDA-APHIS inspectors.

This means that the Michoacán Auxiliary Police will accompany the inspectors while performing their duties. With this, approximately 1,700 police personnel will be available to guard the U.S. employees.

