U.S. expands citrus greening quarantined area in California

U.S. authorities are expanding the area in California that is quarantined for the devastating citrus greening disease.

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency (APHIS) is adding portions of Los Angeles and San Bernardino Countries following citrus greening detections in plant tissue samples collected in multiple locations.

APHIS said it is applying safeguarding measures on the interstate movement of regulated articles from the regulated areas in California.

These measures parallel the intrastate quarantine that CDFA established in late November and are necessary to prevent the spread of citrus greening to non-infested areas of the country

The specific changes to the regulated areas in California are attached and can also be found here.

APHIS is working in cooperation with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), and the California citrus industry.

Citrus greening disease was first detected in California in 2012.