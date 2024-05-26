Take a look at some of our most-read stories addressing the South African fruit export industry.

North South Africa's blueberry season has started and industry growers anticipate a growth in exports of 10%.

Blueberry shipments are expected to be underway within four weeks but major exports will only happen after the harvest of the Western Cape ramps in the second half of the year.

The country is expected to hit its 25,000 tonnes mark this year.

CGA CEO Justin Chadwick told FreshFruitPortal.com that the sector is looking at “excellent quality”, albeit “slightly smaller sizes” this season.

“What we are concerned about is port efficiency. Machine breakdowns have the potential to create bottlenecks at the ports. We are working closely with Transnet and TPT to keep the ports as efficient as possible during the busiest part of the season,” he said.

After challenging weather conditions dropped South African table grape volumes during the 2022-23 season, favorable low temperatures could push production up to 370,000 metric tons (MT), a recent USDA report suggests.

If realized, this would signify a 16% uptick in volumes year-on-year.

South Africa announced an official consultation with the European Union in the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the bloc’s phytosanitary trade regulations for citrus.

The country is working to find a “lasting solution” to the EU's stance on Citrus Black Spot (CBS), according to South Africa’s Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

A recent World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute with the European Union presented by South Africa is garnering support from India. The nation hopes to leverage the South African claim to help ease food safety standards on its agri-food exports, website Mint reports.

In April, South Africa announced its second official dispute with the European Union in the WTO regarding the bloc’s phytosanitary trade regulations for citrus.

Following a 2022-23 season with lower yields on hail damage, the South African deciduous fruit sector is looking at a much more auspicious 2024. A recent USDA report projects a 7% increase in South Africa ’s apple production, while pear production is also forecasted to rise by 6% year-on-year.

The Alizza fruit, a hybrid between pomelo and mandarin, will be on the market in South Africa this upcoming Southern Hemisphere summer. Primarily available between December and March in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer marks the season debut for the fruit in the country.

The variety was originally developed at the Volcani Institute in Israel and was named after Aliza Vardi, a fruit breeder regarded by many as “the savior of Israel’s citrus industry.”