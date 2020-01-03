Aldi announces new stores across the UK

Aldi will open six stores in Scotland as a part of its 2020 expansion plans. The supermarket's first two stores will be in Edinburgh and Livingston with other stores coming in Haddington and Stewarton.

This move will create 200 new jobs, says the company. A total of 2,800 staff will be employed by the discount supermarket in Scotland by the end of 2020.

Aldi sees Scotland as "a key area of growth for the business," according to Aldi.

Its newly constructed storage and chill facility, costing US $32.9m, will be fully operational by the end of April.

This news comes after it celebrated its 25th anniversary of stores in Scotland.

The retailer's director for Scotland Richard Holloway said, "This is an exciting time for Aldi as we look ahead to 2020 and plan for the next 25 years in Scotland,".

New stores will be on Crown street in the Gorbals and Gallowgate in Parkhead, reports the BBC.

Then, Holloway spoke about how the expansion fits into Aldi's goals.

"We're proud to have reached our ambition to stock over 450 Scottish products, significantly ahead of our target at the end of 2020. And we will continue to work in partnership with our local suppliers to increase this to over 500 local products in the next two years," Holloway adds.