ALDI introduces crownless pineapples in the UK

Multinational family-owned supermarket chain ALDI is trialling the sales of crownless pineapples in their UK stores.

The purpose of the UK's fourth largest supermarket is to reduce food waste by using the fruit's leaves for recycling.

Instead of having the crown go to waste, the removed crowns will be used to cultivate next year's crop or be converted into animal feed by farmers.

According to a press release, the effort will "reduce food waste by an estimated 1,400 tonnes annually if the change is rolled out across stores."

The crown removal will also allow ALDI to fit more products into boxes that are transported to stores, possibly leading to a reduction of 187 tonnes of cardboard use annually.

Crownless pineapples are currently available in select stores in the Midlands, Yorkshire, and North East.

ALDI's National Sustainability Director, Liz Fox, said this is just one of the latest changes being implemented to minimize waste and reduce carbon footprint.

"At ALDI, we are committed to finding sustainable solutions that benefit both our customers and the environment," she added.

When the leaves are removed from the pineapple, the fruit loses up to 15% of its moisture, leading to a longer shelf life without changing its taste.

Pineapple is among the world's most popular tropical fruits. Its production has risen by 400% since the 1960's and the fruit is mostly consumed fresh.

The fruit grows best in tropical areas, which is why the fruit's world top producers are warm, humid countries such as the Philippines, Costa Rica and Brazil.

The United Kingdom's pineapple market is estimated at $28.79 billion.

