Phil Rindone joins Pandol Bros as director of berry sales - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

DELANO, Calif –Pandol Brothers., Inc., a leading marketer of table grapes and blueberries, welcomes Phil Rindone to the Pandol team as Director, Berry Sales.

“We are excited to have Phil Rindone join the Pandol team. Phil’s can-do attitude and depth of sales experience will have an immediate impact for our growers and customers as our year around berry business continues to grow.” indicates Scott Reade, Vice President Sales & Marketing for Pandol.

Phil will oversee sales of the berry business for Pandol working out of Pandol’s New Jersey office. Previously, Phil worked for Sun Belle, Inc. for over 20 years in their Jessup, MD location.

“Pandol Bros. is an acknowledged and respected industry leader”, Phil said. “I am thrilled to be joining the team. I am looking forward to the opportunity to apply the experience I have gained from over 35 years in the industry in helping to continue Pandol’s long-standing commitment to providing best in class quality and service as we work to expand our presence in the Berry category.”

The Pandol growers supply fruit year around from the United States, Chile, Peru and Mexico. All growers follow the same food safety and quality standards.