Oriental fruit fly quarantine lifted in Sacramento County

Thanks to the cooperation of Sacramento County residents and local agricultural officials, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), working in coordination with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Sacramento County Agricultural Commissioner, has declared the end of the Oriental fruit fly quarantine in Sacramento County, following the eradication of the invasive pest.

The declaration comes nearly eight months after officials first detected populations of the Oriental fruit fly in the area and established a quarantine encompassing parts of Rancho Cordova, and the communities of La Riviera, Carmichael, Fair Oaks and Gold River in the County of Sacramento.

This declaration follows another successful case of eradication announced last week in Santa Clara County.

“The recent quarantine lifts in Sacramento and Santa Clara counties exemplify the power each California resident holds in helping federal, state, and county agricultural officers detect and eliminate the threat of invasive species,” said Victoria Hornbaker, director of CDFA’s Plant Health and Pest Prevention Services Division. “Thanks to the responsiveness and cooperation of residents across California and our partners, we can keep California’s natural environment and food supply plentiful, safe and pest-free."

During the quarantine, crops that are hosts for the invasive pest — which include more than 300 varieties, such as citrus and other fruits, nuts, vegetables, and berries — were not allowed to be moved from the properties where they were grown. Commercial crops were required to meet stringent treatment or processing standards before being harvested or moved.

While the Sacramento County and Santa Clara County quarantine areas have been lifted, five other active fruit fly quarantines remain in California, which still threaten the state’s natural environment, agriculture, and economy.

As the temperatures rise and vacationers ramp up their travel plans, local agricultural officials urge residents to refrain from bringing back potentially infested produce from their trips. While you’re at home, we encourage residents to stay vigilant for signs of invasive pests and cooperate with local officials. To help prevent any future introductions of invasive species, residents should follow these guidelines:

· Cooperate with agricultural officials and allow them access to your garden to place traps, inspect plants, conduct necessary treatments, or remove potentially infested produce.

· Determine if your property is located within an active quarantine area by visiting CAFruitFly.com.

· Buy fruit trees and vegetable plants from licensed California nurseries. Purchasing agricultural goods from uncertified sources can spread invasive pests. Source your plants locally and responsibly. To find a licensed nursery near you, visit CDFA’s Directory of Licensed Nurseries.

· Inspect your garden for signs of invasive fruit flies or maggots and report any findings to CDFA at 1-800-491-1899 or your local county agricultural commissioner’s office.

· When entering the United States from another country, avoid bringing agricultural products — including fruits or vegetables. Help us protect our agricultural and natural resources and California’s unique biodiversity from invasive fruit flies — please Don’t Pack a Pest (www.dontpackapest.com) when traveling or mailing/receiving packages.