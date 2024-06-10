California Avocado Commission boosts production forecast by 20%

By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

The California avocado season is halfway through, with the Avocado Commission (CAC) projecting 250 million pounds to be produced. If realized, this would mean a 20% increase over previous estimates.

Terry Splane, CAC’s vice president of marketing, told FreshFruitPortal.com that supplies ramped up in April and May. Consequently, despite a slow March start due to rain delays, promotable volumes are expected to continue through July and into August.

“At this stage, about 58% of the crop has been harvested, meaning there are still more than 105 million pounds still on the trees,” Splane said.

CAC’s marketing team is working with retail and food service customers and their California avocado handlers to ensure timely marketing support for the larger crop.

During its June 6 meeting, the commission’s board approved increased marketing support for this incremental volume.

As for quality, Splane emphasized consumers will surely find that “creamy, butter taste” they all love.

“Quality is excellent and the fruit is cutting very well. There is a good supply of a range of sizes to meet customer needs,” he added.

Ongoing marketing efforts

Set right in the heart of the season, June is California Avocado Month, and CAC has a slate for consumer and trade programs supporting the harvest.

“I just returned from an influencer event in Sacramento hosted at a local Raley’s store, along with in-store demos for shoppers, and experienced loyalty to California avocados first-hand,” Splane said.

The commission’s marketing campaign is spreading the information that ethically sourced California avocados are sustainably grown and locally farmed for exceptional quality and freshness. The response has been “outstanding,” the executive added.

All photos courtesy of the California Avocado Commission.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated that CAC forecasted an extra 250 million pounds of avocados to be produced. This was incorrect. The information the California Avocado Commission provided stated that the updated crop forecast is for 250 million pounds total, not an extra 250 million pounds.