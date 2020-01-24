New leaders bring big changes for Walmart, Sam's - FreshFruitPortal.com

Beginning in February, new leaders are stepping up for Walmart and Sam's Club. As Walmart's chief merchant Steve Bratspies left the company recently, the retailer is refreshing some important leadership roles in the very first months of the decade.

Scott McCall will take over Bratspies's position as chief merchant for Walmart U.S. Part of the new executive roster, his position is considered a "critical part of the transformation" of the business, a memo published by the retailer detailed.

It stated that the McCall's new job specifically involves "improving [our] food offerings, leaning into digital tools and fueling [our] growth through great merchandise".

The company's website details the new executive vice president and chief merchandising officer's expertise. Outlining his experience moving up from a management position in Mississippi, the company says that McCall's experience in toy sales as senior vice president will help him in his new role. Prior to this appointment, McCall worked as Walmart U.S.'s merchandise manager of toys, entertainment and seasonal goods.

Dacona Smith will move up to chief operating officer position at Walmart U.S. Walmart's memo says that the position has been vacant since former COO Judith McKenna left in 2018. Smith was previously COO of Sam's Club.

Lance de Rosa, previously Sam Club's senior vice president of operations, will be replacing him as Sam's Club COO. With more than 30 years of experience, De la Rosa's new role leading merchandise execution

These new leaders come amid other big shifts in high up positions in the companies. Last November Sam's Club announced a new CEO, Kathryn McLay.

Photos: Walmart