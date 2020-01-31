Walmart counters Amazon with Super Bowl ad - FreshFruitPortal.com

Walmart will air its first Super Bowl commercial – a super-charged version of last year’s pre-game ad about the convenience of curbside pickup of online orders – as it defends itself against increasingly aggressive Amazon, AdAge reports.

The 60-second ad from Publicis Groupe’s Department W, which will run in the first quarter, is a licensing bonanza for entertainment companies with scenes or characters from a dozen movie or TV franchises.

These include Disney's "Star Wars" and "Toy Story," plus extended appearances from NBCUniversal properties that include "Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure" and "Back to the Future."

Scenes from or allusions to the films "Arrival," "Blade Runner," "Star Trek," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "The Lego Movie," "Mars Attacks," "Marvin the Martian" and "Men in Black" are also included. All are united by an interest in picking up curbside orders from Walmart.

Walmart’s national ad comes as the world’s biggest retailer has been outgunned in recent weeks on TV by rival and fellow Super Bowl advertiser Amazon, which has been heavily advertising its move to free two-hour home grocery delivery for Prime members.

Walmart outspent Amazon Prime by a two-to-one margin—US$105m to $52 million—since December, according to iSpot.tv data. But since Jan. 1, Amazon Prime, not counting other Amazon units, has outspent Walmart $38.3 million to $23.4 million.

In November last year, Walmart revamped its fresh produce section to 'refresh' the shopping experience.