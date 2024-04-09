Walmart to pay $45M settlement over citrus and meat pricing

Walmart will have to pay shoppers $45 million as part of a settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging deceptive business practices.

Eligible shoppers could receive up to $500 in cash as part of the settlement, affecting goods sold by weight, like meats and citrus fruit.

Walmart shoppers paid more than the lowest-advertised prices, the settlement says, for organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, and navel oranges sold in mesh or plastic bags (referred to as “Bagged Citrus”), as well as for meat, poultry, pork, and seafood products (referred to as “Weighted Goods”).

Walmart denies these allegations and denies that it did anything wrong, the settlement administrator's website says. However, the retail giant agreed to the $45 million settlement in November to avoid continued litigation.

Anyone who bought in person at a Walmart retail store, supercenter, or neighborhood market in the United States or Puerto Rico between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan.19, 2024, may be eligible for a cash payment from the settlement.

How much money can shoppers get?

According to the lawsuit webpage, the amount of money each person receives will depend on the total number of people who apply, the amount of eligible products they purchased, and whether they have receipts.

Customers who provide proof of purchase can receive 2% of the total cost of the weighted goods and bagged citrus they purchased, capped at $500 per person.

People who no longer have their receipts can still get between $10 and $25, depending on the number of products they purchased during that period.

Shoppers have until June 5 to submit a claim. A final settlement approval hearing is scheduled for June 12 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Tampa.

“If the Court approves the Settlement, there may be appeals which may delay the conclusion of the case,” the settlement page says. “It is always uncertain whether these appeals can be resolved and resolving them can take time. If there is no appeal, then your settlement benefit will be processed promptly.”

Beneficiaries will receive their payment electronically to the account they list in the claim form. If they would like a paper check, they must request one.

It could take months before the settlement is final and claims are processed.